Halonen of Women’s Soccer Named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week

Courtesy of NMU Wildcats

BAY CITY, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer junior Caroline Halonen has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In the 6-0 win over Purdue Northwest on Friday, Halonen scored two goals for the Wildcats. The midfielder from Hartland, Mich. also notched a goal and an assist in NMU’s 3-2 win over the Rangers of Parkside on Sunday.

Halonen is currently fifth in program history in career assists (12), seventh in career points (52), seventh in career shots (174), tied for eighth in game-winning goals with four, and ninth in career goals (20).

It is the first GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award for the team this year.

The Wildcats return to the field Tuesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. for first-round action in the GLIAC tournament. The conference will announce tournament seedings and matchups at a later date.