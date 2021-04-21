Halonen of Women’s Soccer Named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week

9 hours ago David Cesefske

Credit to NMU

Courtesy of NMU Wildcats

BAY CITY, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer junior Caroline Halonen has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In the 6-0 win over Purdue Northwest on Friday, Halonen scored two goals for the Wildcats. The midfielder from Hartland, Mich. also notched a goal and an assist in NMU’s 3-2 win over the Rangers of Parkside on Sunday.

Halonen is currently fifth in program history in career assists (12), seventh in career points (52), seventh in career shots (174), tied for eighth in game-winning goals with four, and ninth in career goals (20).

It is the first GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award for the team this year.

The Wildcats return to the field Tuesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. for first-round action in the GLIAC tournament. The conference will announce tournament seedings and matchups at a later date.

More Stories

NMU’s prowess in environmental sustainability

5 hours ago Roy Buck

Coach Buettner & Connor Sturgill talk about bonding with players

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Gladstone softball’s Marnea LaFave signs with Bay College

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Shawhan agrees to extension as head coach of hockey Huskies

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Men’s Golf Earns Eighth Place Finish at GLIAC Championship

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

Pietila Second, Women’s Golf Sixth at GLIAC Championship

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Calumet Theatre To Release 2021 Performing Arts Season Schedule

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

NMU’s prowess in environmental sustainability

5 hours ago Roy Buck

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is April 24th

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Halonen of Women’s Soccer Named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week

9 hours ago David Cesefske

Rough Draft: Dayo Odeyingbo & Brady Christensen

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill