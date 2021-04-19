Ironwood Man Arrested On Three Charges

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

An Upper Peninsula man was arrested on gun and drug charges on Saturday.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Wakefield Post arrested the Ironwood man following a domestic violence complaint.

He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and assault.

Police say additional evidence shows the suspect was also running a drug house.

The suspect was lodged in the Gogebic County Jail pending arraignment.  The investigation is ongoing.

