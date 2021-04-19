Ironwood Man Arrested On Three Charges

An Upper Peninsula man was arrested on gun and drug charges on Saturday.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Wakefield Post arrested the Ironwood man following a domestic violence complaint.

He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and assault.

Police say additional evidence shows the suspect was also running a drug house.

The suspect was lodged in the Gogebic County Jail pending arraignment. The investigation is ongoing.