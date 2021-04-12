Women’s Golf Finishes Sixth at Walsh Invitational

Courtesy: NMU

CANTON, Ohio – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf team finished sixth out of 12 teams at the Walsh Invitational hosted by Walsh University at the Glenmoor Country Club.

Leading the Wildcats was senior Caro Els who had a total of 158 after two rounds. She shot an 80 on day one and 78 on the second day to tie for 20th place.

Freshman Annie Pietila was close behind with a total of 160 that tied her for 24th. Pietila opened the invitational with a first round of 78 and finished with an 82 on her second round.

Two more NMU student-athletes finished close to each other. Junior Abigail Boozer (82, 84) finished 34th with a total of 166 and sophomore Paxton Johnson (83, 85) was three positions back in 37th after tallying a total of 168.

Freshman Alyssa Yaggie was the final Wildcat in the field and placed 53rd with rounds of 94 and 87 to finish with a total of 181.