Weight Restrictions On Trunkline Highways To Be Lifted

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Seasonal weight restrictions on state trunkline highways will be lifted on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that frost restrictions will still stay in effect for the remainder of the state.

“All Season” routes will have no reduction in axle length.

“Seasonal” routes will have posted weight restrictions.

Some restrictions do not apply for extended permits.

Loads more than 14–feet wide and 150 feet in length won’t receive single trip permits.

For more information, visit the link below:

MDOT – Truckers (michigan.gov)

