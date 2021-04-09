Sky Ambulances and Bell Hospital

7 hours ago Roy Buck

Earlier this week Some Marquette County Residents may have seen the life–flight chopper touching down at Ishpeming’s Bell Hospital. Some folks were wondering why a life–flight would land at UP’s Bell Hospital?

David Neuffer is one of the Assistant Chiefs at Ishpeming’s Fire Department and weighed in on this question.

Simply put, Chief Neuffer said that patients are transferred from Bell Hospital to other hospitals that have a higher care level for what the patients need. For example, some patients are transferred to University of Michigan, to the University of Wisconsin or to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

When needed The Ishpeming Fire Department creates safe landing barriers for the helicopters. 

More Stories

Man Sentenced To 30 Years On Child Sexual Contact Charges

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Board and Commissions

8 hours ago Roy Buck

NMU to Vaccinate Students Next Week

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Representative LaFave unveils legislation to ban vaccine passports in Michigan

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Weight Restrictions On Trunkline Highways To Be Lifted

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Divine Mercy Sunday

11 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

“Tour Da Yoop, Eh” Founder James Studinger talks about the challenge with Connor Sturgill

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Sky Ambulances and Bell Hospital

7 hours ago Roy Buck

Man Sentenced To 30 Years On Child Sexual Contact Charges

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Board and Commissions

8 hours ago Roy Buck

NMU to Vaccinate Students Next Week

8 hours ago Roy Buck