Sky Ambulances and Bell Hospital

Earlier this week Some Marquette County Residents may have seen the life–flight chopper touching down at Ishpeming’s Bell Hospital. Some folks were wondering why a life–flight would land at UP’s Bell Hospital?

David Neuffer is one of the Assistant Chiefs at Ishpeming’s Fire Department and weighed in on this question.

Simply put, Chief Neuffer said that patients are transferred from Bell Hospital to other hospitals that have a higher care level for what the patients need. For example, some patients are transferred to University of Michigan, to the University of Wisconsin or to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

When needed The Ishpeming Fire Department creates safe landing barriers for the helicopters.