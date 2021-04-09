Divine Mercy Sunday

A Houghton couple recently completed a stitched image that took over 8 years to finish. The stitchery is a life-size version of Jesus. The source of the image is from when he appeared to St. Faustina on February 22, 1931.

The image was crafted by Brigitta and Jerry Gedvillas of Lake Linden/Houghton area. They call it “Divine Mercy.”

The stitchery contains 514,503 stitches and a staggering 13.52 miles of floss. And each strand of floss had to be hand-colored.

The Gedvillas and the Divine Mercy will be at Marquette’s St. Michael Parish from noon Saturday thru Sunday. There will be a brief discussion about following Sunday’s 11 am mass.

For more information visit:

https://www.stmichaelmqt.com/

https://www.dioceseofmarquette.org/stmichaelmarquette