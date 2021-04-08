Explosive devices in Marinette County

53 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

 

A Marinette Wisconsin bomb squad was deployed twice in the last week for explosive devices in Marinette County. The Marinette county sheriff’s office reported blasting caps found in Stephenson. The second incident involved 90 blasting caps in an outbuilding in Niagara. The brown– out–a–game–ee county bomb squad was called in to help in both cases. There is no longer any threat to the public from either location. The Marinette county sheriff’s office is asking the public to beware of any suspicious or potentially dangerous explosive devices. Contact local authorities if any such items are found.

