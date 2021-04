Houghton high school will hold a rapid covid–19 testing event on Saturday. The Copper Country ISD will host the rapid testing event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HHS campus.

The test will consist of a nasal swab. A more comprehensive examination will be conducted for those who test positive for covid–19. Superintendent stockero said anyone from the community can get tested free of charge.