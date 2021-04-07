UIA Flags Down 100,000 Imposter Claims

14 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is has seen a recent influx of fraudulent claims.

Since last Friday, the agency has flagged approximately 100,000 imposter claims.

The fraudulent claims are filed using stolen personal information.

When claims are identified as fraud, the claimant will receive a letter to verify their identity.

If you receive a letter from the UIA and did not file a claim for benefits, you may be a victim of identity theft and should contact the agency.

For more information, visit the link below:

Labor and Economic Opportunity – Protecting Yourself from Identity Theft (michigan.gov)

