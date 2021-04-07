State Veterans Home in Marquette to Receive over $660,000 in Federal Support

Today, the approval for the federal funding for state veterans home in Marquette is a go. This funding will help Michigan prevent and respond to the spread of Covid –19.

The facility will receive a total of 662 thousand 172 dollars. U.S. senator Gary Peters helped further this funding as part of the government bill that was introduced into law in December.

“Michigan’s veterans have given so much for our country, and we have an obligation to care for them after they complete their service,” said Senator Peters (MI), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve . “This federal funding will help the State Veterans Home in Marquette with costs associated with COVID-19 so they can continue serving our state’s veterans.”