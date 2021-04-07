Nessel Files Motion In Case Against Powell

The Michigan Attorney General wants to use the words of a prominent Trump campaign lawyer as evidence in a state lawsuit.

Dana Nessel filed a motion to include statements made by Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell in a separate case involving Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell made several admissions in the dominion case, even saying “No reasonable person would conclude the statements made, were statements of fact.”

In January, Nessel filed a motion for sanctions against Powell and three Michigan attorneys for pursuing the election fraud case.

Nessel wants to recover about $11,000 in legal fees.