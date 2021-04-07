Autism Program Receives $30,000 Grant

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

An autism program that trains first responders across Michigan received a corporate citizenship grant from Enbridge Fueling Features.

The Autism Alliance of Michigan was awarded $30,000.

AAoM educates participants on how to communicate and interact with individuals with ASD and offers de–escalation strategies in crisis situations.

More than 22 thousand first responders in the state have received AAoM training since 2016.

For more information, visit the link below:

Grant supports statewide first responder training related to autism – Enbridge Inc.

