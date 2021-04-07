Peter’s Hardware Offers $500 Reward For Criminal Information

14 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Negaunee troopers are investigating the breaking and entering of Peter’s Hardware store in Republic.

Police say the break–in occurred in the early morning hours of last Thursday.

Several items were stolen including tobacco and alcohol.

The owner is offering a $500 reward to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the MSP Negaunee Post at 906–475–9922.

