Election–related events in Washington D.C. on January 6th have captivated the nation.

Four Northern Michigan University professors will weigh in on Friday.

NMU is hosting a virtual panel called “Understanding The January 6th Assault on the US Capitol.”

Topics will range from political theory, international relations, sociology and history.

The event is free to the public.

It will take place Friday from 5 to 6:30 PM over Zoom.

The Zoom link is below:

