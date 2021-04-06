Men’s Golf Competes in Walsh Invitational

Courtesy: NMU

CANTON, Ohio – The Northern Michigan University Men’s Golf team played at the Glenmoor Country Club in Ohio this week at the Cav Classic hosted by Walsh University and finished sixth out of 11 teams.

Carter Mason, a junior, led the Wildcats as he tied for 15th place. On the first day, he shot an 80 in the opening round and a 69. His first-day performance was followed by a 71 in his third round for a final of 220.

Tied for 31st was junior Nick Rowley who posted an 83 in his opening round, a 70 in his second, and then shot a 78 on the second day to finish at 231.

Freshman Blake Ramirez posted rounds of 76 and 75 on the opening day and then shot an 81 on the second day to finish at 232. He placed 37th.

Freshman Caden Dunn and junior James Callahan completed the Wildcat team, with Dunn finishing 38th and Callahan tying for 47th. Dunn tallied a total of 234 with his rounds of 77, 77, and 80. Callahan shot rounds of 74, 78, and 92 for a final of 244.

The Wildcats had a season-high finish as a team, coming in sixth out of 11 teams.

The NMU team will next head to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships which run from Thursday, April 15 to Saturday, April 17 at Gulf Lake in Augusta, Mich.