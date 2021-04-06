Els Earns All-Tournament Honors for Women’s Golf

Courtesy: NMU

BLACKLICK, Ohio – Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf senior Caro Els finished second overall and earned All-Tournament honors at the NC4K College Classic at the Jefferson Country Club, hosted by Ohio Dominican University. The team took eighth place overall.

Els earned second place with a total of 148. The senior shot two rounds of 74 over the two-day event. The top five individuals earned All-Tournament recognition.

Two Wildcats tied for 36th place. Freshman Annie Pietila and junior Abigail Boozer both finished with totals of 163. Pietila shot rounds of 80 and 83 while Boozer notched rounds of 84 and 79.

Rounding out the Wildcat squad in the classic was freshman Alyssa Yaggie and sophomore Paxton Johnson. Yaggie’s two rounds of 86 (172) placed her in a tie for 59th while Johnson’s marks of 86 and 94 (180) were good for a tie in 72nd place.

The 8th place finish, out of 14 teams, is the best of the season for NMU.