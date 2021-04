A recent partnership is expected to get more animals into new “fur–ever” homes.

After having all of its dogs adopted out, the Alger County Animal Shelter has teamed up with the Detroit Animal Care Center to save lives.

The shelter currently has a few dogs left and will be getting a batch of new furry friends next week as well.

If you would like to adopt a pet, you can call 906–397–4143 or email algercountyanimal@yahoo.com for an application.