“Tour Da Yoop, Eh” Challenge Lets Locals Get Out And Get In Shape While Staying Safe

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – The “Tour Da Yoop, Eh” challenge is a way to help locals stay safe, stay active and enjoy their own staycation.

“I started Tour Da Yoop as a way for people to explore and experience all of the beauty that Michigan has to offer in a safe and peaceful way,” says founder James Studinger in a press release. “Through this process, we are also helping to support local businesses and showcase each city’s personality, history, and beauty.”

The challenge starts in St. Ignace, and cyclists can sign up for several different sections that range from one to ten days of riding.

Those brave enough to finish all 10 section in 10 days will receive a free plaid finisher’s jersey and will be invited to take part in PlaidER Day, where they can ride the last section of Tour Da Yoop, Eh for free.

Registration for the event is open through July 31 and ranges from $150 for a one-day ride to $700 for a 10-day ride. Participants can pay more for a hotel package as well. Along with SAG support and aid stations, all packages include a custom-made rider jersey, luggage pick-up and drop off, and an invitation to an after-party with food, music, and drinks.