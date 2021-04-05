A Covid–19 b.1.1.7 variant that thought to have been emerged from the United Kingdom, has been identified and detected in five Houghton county Covid-19 cases. The b.1.1.7 variant is 50 percent more transmissible.

It is potentially increasing the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. According to Kate beer, a health officer at w–u–p–h–d, additional measures must take place, such as a strict 14 – day quarantine, continuing to practice social distancing, as well as getting vaccinated

For more information on how to get vaccinated visit www dot copper county strong dot com slash vaccine