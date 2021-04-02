No Joke: Women’s Soccer Earns April Fools’ Day GLIAC Win

Courtesy of NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer picked up their third straight win as the Wildcats defeated Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) opponent Saginaw Valley State University 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.

WASTING NO TIME

The Wildcats put a goal on the board within the first 10 minutes of the match.

After a Cardinal throw-in, Caroline Halonen was able to take the ball from SVSU. Halonen then took a high shot from deep that, with the keeper in the middle of the box, went into the net passing directly by the right post at 8:16.

FIRST TIME

Brenna Musser scored the next goal, her first as an NMU student-athlete, in the 22nd minute. She took a shot from the right side of the box, which went past the SVSU keeper for the goal.

The Cardinals scored a goal in the 40th minute, which sent the teams into the half with the Wildcats up 2-1.

THAT WAS QUICK

Halonen tallied another goal in the opening minutes of the second half for NMU. In the 48th minute, the junior came running in to take a shot just left of center, seven yards out. The shot went over the outstretched, leaping opposing keeper and in the net.

A goal in the final seconds pulled SVSU within one, but the Wildcats prevailed 3-2.

STAT LEADERS

NMU outshot the Cardinals 16-11 in the match.

Halonen again led the team in shots, tallying four. Brooke Pietila and Isabelle Brusilow each added three.

Six other Wildcats added single shots to the box score. Musser, Stephanie Trujillo, Aidan Senior, Evelyn Flor, Chloe Holt, and Caitlyn Trombley each got one shot off.

Shenae Kreps, the goalkeeper for the ‘Cats, had her best showing of the season with a season-high four saves and a save percentage of .667.

UP NEXT

NMU has one more road match before they close out the regular season with six consecutive home contests. The Wildcats take on Ashland Saturday at 1 p.m.