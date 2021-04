Teal lake may be more accessible to boaters if a recent grant application is successful.

The cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee along with the Ishpeming rotary club announced yesterday that they have applied for a m–d–n–r trust fund grant and a grant through the recreation passport program.

The dock systems will help west–side Ishpeming and east–side Negaunee handle canoes, kayaks, and the sculls.

The grants would defray a portion of the 152–thousand dollar– project cost.