Silver Creek Church relies on volunteers and Feeding America to feed neighbors

If the COVID–19 pandemic has proven anything, it’s that when Upper Michigan residents see a need, they respond.

The Feeding America events at Silver Creek Church are just one example of that generous spirit.

The church has teamed up with its thrift shop and Feeding America West Michigan to do 12 mobile food pantry events in 2021.

Pastor Kevin Taylor said the operation has become very efficient.

“Last month we did 396, so 400 boxes of food in 45 minutes. People started lining up about 2 hours and 15 minutes ahead of time,” Taylor said. ” But once we, at ten o’clock when we technically start it only took 45 minutes to serve…. and to run out of food.”

He said the amount of food distributed at each event has more than doubled since 2018.

A successful event takes around 30 volunteers, he said.

Guests register for, and receive their food right from their vehicles.

Pastor Taylor has some advice for people who think they might need food assistance.

“If you are thinking about it, because you think you need it, make sure you do it,” Taylor said. “Don’t allow indecision or feeling like I don’t have enough need… Don’t allow those things to inhibit your decision to actually come. And then secondly, make sure that you arrive early enough so that you are assured of getting something.”

The next event will take place next Thursday, April 8 beginning at 10 a.m. There will be enough food for about 350 families.

To donate to Feeding America West Michigan, visit https://www.feedwm.org/

To volunteer for an event call Silver Creek Church, at (906)249-1715.

Businesses can also help to sponsor events, he said. Call the church for details.