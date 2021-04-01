MQT County Health Dept.: The time to get your COVID-19 is now

Health department officials are urging all Marquette County residents to register for their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Let’s get vaccinated, end this pandemic response and get back to enjoying life without restriction,” MCHD officials said in a press release.

Registration is available at www.mqtheatlth.org for those 16 years of old or older as of Monday.

Vaccines are also available at Meijer – https://clinic.meijer.com/

Snyder Drugs – https://covidshotsnyders.com

Walgreen’s – https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Upper Great Lakes Health Centers – https://uglhealth.org/covid19-resources/

According to a MCHD press release, nearly 36 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Increasing vaccination rates and moving closer to her immunity will improve our chances of removing mask mandates,” officials say.