MQT County Health Dept.: The time to get your COVID-19 is now
Health department officials are urging all Marquette County residents to register for their COVID-19 vaccine.
“Let’s get vaccinated, end this pandemic response and get back to enjoying life without restriction,” MCHD officials said in a press release.
Registration is available at www.mqtheatlth.org for those 16 years of old or older as of Monday.
Vaccines are also available at Meijer – https://clinic.meijer.com/
Snyder Drugs – https://covidshotsnyders.com
Walgreen’s – https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Upper Great Lakes Health Centers – https://uglhealth.org/covid19-resources/
According to a MCHD press release, nearly 36 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Increasing vaccination rates and moving closer to her immunity will improve our chances of removing mask mandates,” officials say.