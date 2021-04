Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, restaurants may be able to receive a tax–free federal grant to make up for pandemic–related losses.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is calculated by subtracting a restaurants 2020 gross receipts from its 2019 receipts.

The total grant amount for an eligible business is capped at $10 million dollars.

The application period has not yet opened.

Once the application is open, you can apply at the link below.

COVID-19 relief options (sba.gov)