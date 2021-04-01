DNR Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting state residents to celebrate its 100th birthday.

When first established, the DNR focused on the restoration of damaged lands and recovery for species like bear, deer and fish and the habitats they live in.

Since then, the DNR’s mission has expanded to things like reintroductions and fish stocking.

Even though there won’t be a formal celebration this year, the DNR has many creative ways to celebrate.

Ways to celebrate include taking advantage of Michigan’s walking and bike trails or by going fishing, said Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin.

For more information, visit the link below.

DNR – Centennial (michigan.gov)