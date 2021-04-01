Autism Movement; Michigan State Police

4 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

The Michigan state police have joined forces with the action for Autism Movement. This training will educate officers on how to better approach your loved ones with special needs.

Michigan state police will receive virtual training from the autism alliance of Michigan.

During the month of April, marked patrol vehicles statewide will have calming bags that contains fidget spinners, stress balls, teddy bears and therapeutic silicone items that can be chewed on or used if a patrol were ever approached with a person of special needs and those who wander due to ASD.

