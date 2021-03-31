Energy cooperative is committed to HydroElectric Facility

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Three holding cells in the booking area of the new Delta County Corrections Facility.

The upper peninsula is known for its pristine environment, Clover land officials say. That’s why the energy cooperative is committed to its 119 year old hydroelectric facility in soo saint marie.

Heish went on to say ensuring the facility is funded will mean it continues to function economically, safely and at its fullest capacity.

By doing so, it ensures a renewable fuel source that will keep rates low for the cooperative’s 34,000 members

More Stories

Evening Sports 3.31.21

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

City Of Negaunee Awarded $15,000 Grant

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Potential Covid–19 exposure at the Island Resort and Casino

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Evening Sports 3.30.21

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Traffic Fatalities Drop In The Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Evening Sports 3.29.21

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Evening Sports 3.31.21

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Middle College

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Caregiver Incentive Project’s Training Program

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Covid-19 Vaccines

10 hours ago Roy Buck

City Of Negaunee Awarded $15,000 Grant

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba