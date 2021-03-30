Men’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Team Awards

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball head coach Kevin Luke has announced five team award winners for the 2020-21 season. Junior guard Owen White was selected for the Ken Hamar Award given to the Most Valuable Player.

White, a native of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, has already earned numerous accolades for his play on the court this season, including NABC All-Region first team and NABC All-America. Earlier in March, White was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as All-GLIAC First Team, and All-GLIAC Defensive Team. He was also chosen as GLIAC Player of the Week on three occasions throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

White played in and started 21 games for the Huskies and led the squad and the conference with 21.2 points per game shooting 48.3-percent from the field. He reached double-figure scoring totals in every game and scored a career high 33 points on March 7 in the conference championship against Ashland. He also marked 30 points at home against Grand Valley State on February 20. White’s team MVP award comes after he earned last year’s Bill Gappy Award given to the Most Improved Player on the team.

This season, Eric Carl was the Huskies most improved player. The sophomore from Kaukana, Wisconsin started all 23 games and finished second on the squad with 11.8 points per game. Carl led the GLIAC with 64 made 3-pointers and was second in the conference with a 49.6-percent 3-point percentage. He scored a season high 24 points against Saginaw Valley State on February 5 going 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

The Bob Olson Outstanding Newcomer Award winner went to freshman Adam Hobson. From Stoughton, Wisconsin, Hobson appeared in 22 games and averaged 4.1 points with four double-figure performances. He scored a season high 14 points on 5-7 shooting against Wisconsin-Parkside on February 27.

Carter Johnston, a junior guard from Beaverton, Michigan was honored with the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award for 2020-21. Johnston was the conference leader in assists (127) and assists per game (5.5). Johnston had a pair of games with 10 assists and held an assist to turnover ratio of 2.5.

For the third season in a row, Kyle Clow was Tech’s Scholastic Achievement Award honoree. Clow, a junior from Germantown, Wisconsin, is a Mechanical Engineering major and has twice been a GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team selection. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.00. Clow appeared in 19 games this season and scored eight points on February 26 against Wisconsin-Parkside.

Michigan Tech closed the season 15-8 overall, 12-6 in the GLIAC North Conference (first place). The Huskies were runners-up in the GLIAC Tournament and defeated Southern Indiana in the NCAA Midwest Region Tournament before falling the Midwest Region Championship to Truman State 65-62.