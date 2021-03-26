The Early Partnership Program and Rural Healthcare

6 hours ago Roy Buck

For many rural Michigan communities medical healthcare is a long commute. But there’s a program changing rural healthcare’s accessibility and its scope.

Bay Community College and Michigan State University have a partnership called the Early Assurance Program.

This program improves rural health care because after medical students complete their residencies they return to the rural areas. And–they bring along the latest medical training.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:                                                   

https://www.baycollege.edu/

https://mdadmissions.msu.edu/programs/eap.html

