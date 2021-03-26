Native – American celebration; “Powwow 101: learning to walk together”

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

A traditional Upper Peninsula Native – American celebration will look different this year.

The Native – American student association at Northern Michigan University will hold a live virtual presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3rd.

“Powwow 101: learning to walk together” will focus on understanding the importance of veterans in Native – American culture, regalia, and beadwork.

To register, visit Tinyurl.com/nasapowwow101

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demands the stop of Ant-Vaxxers

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Evening Sports 3.25.21

15 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette Art Week Announced

19 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

U.P. MSP TWEETS

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Threat suspect sought at Bay College.

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Ask a Cop Debuts

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Native – American celebration; “Powwow 101: learning to walk together”

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demands the stop of Ant-Vaxxers

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Evening Sports 3.25.21

15 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette Art Week Announced

19 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan State Police Trooper Collision

22 hours ago Roy Buck