Native – American celebration; “Powwow 101: learning to walk together”

A traditional Upper Peninsula Native – American celebration will look different this year.

The Native – American student association at Northern Michigan University will hold a live virtual presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3rd.

“Powwow 101: learning to walk together” will focus on understanding the importance of veterans in Native – American culture, regalia, and beadwork.

To register, visit Tinyurl.com/nasapowwow101