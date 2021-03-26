Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demands the stop of Ant-Vaxxers

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

The Michigan Attorney General wants social media platforms to stop the spread of disinformation about Covid–19 vaccines.

Dana Nessel and 11 other attorney generals urged the ceo’s of Face book and Twitter to stop the spread of vaccine misinformation on those platforms in a recent letter.

She said anti–vaxxers reach more than 59 million followers on social media, threatening to undermine vaccine acceptance and harming the nation’s recovery.

Twitter and Face book have yet to remove anti–vaxxers, who have repeatedly violated the companies’ terms of service, Nessel said.

