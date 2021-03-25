Volleyball ranked No. 20 this week

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. –The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies are 7-1 and were ranked No. 22 last week, No. 23 on February 25, and received votes in the preseason poll.

The Huskies are currently on a five-match winning streak and wrap up a four-match road trip at Grand Valley State this weekend (Mar. 26-27). Tech swept Saginaw Valley State twice last weekend and will wrap up the regular season on Apr. 2-3 against No. 21 Northern Michigan.

As a team, Tech leads NCAA Division II in assists per set (14.47). The Huskies also rank second in kills per set (15.2) and fourth in hitting percentage (.288).

Tech was ranked in the Top 25 in eight polls in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 20 on November 5.