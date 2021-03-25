Volleyball ranked No. 20 this week

5 hours ago David Cesefske

Courtesy: Michigan Tech University Athletics

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. –The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies are 7-1 and were ranked No. 22 last week, No. 23 on February 25, and received votes in the preseason poll.

The Huskies are currently on a five-match winning streak and wrap up a four-match road trip at Grand Valley State this weekend (Mar. 26-27). Tech swept Saginaw Valley State twice last weekend and will wrap up the regular season on Apr. 2-3 against No. 21 Northern Michigan.

As a team, Tech leads NCAA Division II in assists per set (14.47). The Huskies also rank second in kills per set (15.2) and fourth in hitting percentage (.288).

Tech was ranked in the Top 25 in eight polls in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 20 on November 5.

More Stories

Matt Roy signs three-year extension with LA Kings

1 day ago David Cesefske

White Named NABC All-America

2 days ago David Cesefske

PREVIEW: Tech Men’s Basketball plays Truman in Region Championship

1 week ago David Cesefske

PREVIEW: Tech opens WCHA playoffs at Bemidji State

2 weeks ago David Cesefske

PREVIEW: NCAA Tournament Region Semifinal

2 weeks ago David Cesefske

Suzanne Sanregret named AD of the Year by NACDA

2 weeks ago David Cesefske

You may have missed

Marquette Art Week Announced

9 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan State Police Trooper Collision

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan’s Covid-19 Mental Health Issues

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Volleyball ranked No. 20 this week

5 hours ago David Cesefske

U.P. MSP TWEETS

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers