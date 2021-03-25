U.P. MSP TWEETS

Now you can get tweets from local law enforcement.

The Michigan State Police are now on Twitter. Residents can follow the MSP to get the latest on activities from Sault Saint Marie to Marinette and everywhere in between.

Follow them on Twitter at @MSPEIGHTHDIST.

There is also an application for your mobile device dedicated to MSP activities in your area. It is available from both the Apple and Android app store.

Residents can see the MSP’s most wanted, look up sex offenders, view cold cases, access crash reports and more.