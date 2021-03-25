Michigan’s Covid-19 Mental Health Issues

Mental health issues are challenges that many Michiganders have struggled with since the Covid–19 pandemic. There will be a free event focusing on improving this mental health crisis on Wednesday.

Brian Black, a Biology Instructor, said stressors like financial instability, unemployment, lack of social interaction, substance abuse and restlessness can contribute to Covid–19 related mental health issues.

The webinar is co sponsored by bay community college and Michigan state university and will feature four panelists.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit:

https://www.baycollege.edu/news/2021-news/032521-01.php

Or, if you have questions call: 616-234-2694