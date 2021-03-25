Michigan State Police Trooper Collision

3 hours ago Roy Buck

A Michigan State Police Trooper from the Soo Saint Marie Post was injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday. The police SUV was hit by a vehicle that was attempting to turn into a private driveway. The collision occurred near Three Mile Road and M–129 Highway in Soo Township.

The trooper was treated at War Memorial Hospital for non–life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

