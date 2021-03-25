Marquette Art Week Announced

Marquette Art Week will be held from June 21st-26th this year.

Art Week invites the local community to creatively collaborate and host a week’s worth of arts and cultural events.

This year’s theme is Reconnecting Through The Arts.

The City of Marquette Arts & Culture Division is currently accepting requests for funding for proposed events and activities.

Funding applications are due April 16th. You can apply at the link below.

To find out how else you can get involved with Art Week, please contact the Arts & Culture Division at arts-culture@marquettemi.gov or call (906) 228-0472.

2021 City of Marquette Art Week Request for Funding (office.com)