Ask a Cop Debuts

We all have those questions… The ones we never seem to find the answers to.

That’s why ABC–10 is launching our “Ask a Cop series.”

Every Monday, we will ask a viewer question to a person in law enforcement. —–you ask us, we’ll ask the experts.—

The rules are simple, questions must be about general subjects —not particular cases or people — and we ask that you keep them respectful.

Our first question comes from our news staff, and will be answered by Michigan State Police lieutenant Mark Giannunzio.

We asked him what a driver should do if they are about to pass an emergency vehicle that’s stopped with it’s caution lights on?

“An emergency vehicle can be defined in many different ways now. It could be a tow truck, it could be an ambulance, could be a fire truck, (or) a wrecker, or police vehicle of course. If they are on the side of the road and their lights are activated by law you have to slow down to a certain speed if you are going to stay in that same lane of travel. So, lets take an example on M-28, we’re on a two lane highway and you see an emergency vehicle pulled off to the side of the road and you can’t get over into that other lane you have to slow down to 35 miles per hour in order to pass that emergency vehicle. If you can, if room allows you can get into that lane and slowly go around as well.” Giannunzio said.