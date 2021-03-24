Munising News will cease Publication

23 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

According to Peterson, lack of employees was the reason for closing Munising news.

As quoted by Peterson, “we’ve been the newspaper of record for 125 years… the transparency in government will suffer. Citizens won’t know when government meetings are. it was nice to be able to pick up the paper and find that. They’re not going to go home at night and call up every township website to see what’s going on.”

According to Willie Peterson, the type of news given to subscribers will not be found anywhere else. The Munising news last publication date is set for March 31st.

