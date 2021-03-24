MISSING WOMAN FOUND

34 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

A missing woman, safely found and taken to the Keweenaw Hospital. We spoke with chief of police Robert Kyllonen of the Laurium Police Department with more on this case.

After several hours of searching, officials were able to locate this woman. This woman was found by a dam, wearing a red jacket. According to chief of police, Robert Kyllonen, he is not able to release information regarding the woman’s current conditions, but she has been transported to the Keweenaw hospital for further testing.

