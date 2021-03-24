Matt Roy signs three-year extension with LA Kings

Courtesy OF MTU Huskies

LOS ANGELES – Former Michigan Tech hockey player Matt Roy recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. He has appeared in 121 career NHL games and scored his seventh career NHL goal and first of the season on Monday (Mar. 22) night.

Roy, a 6-1, 200-pound native of Canton, Mich., was selected in the seventh round (194th overall) by the Kings during the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played in 26 games this season, posting eight points (1G-7A) and a plus-4 rating. He ranks third among defensemen and fifth on the team overall in time on ice per game (19:16).

Roy played 115 games over three seasons (2014-17) at Michigan Tech, recording 55 points on 12 goals and 43 assists before signing after his junior season on March 27, 2017. Roy was Tech’s team leader in assists with 21 as a junior and had the assist on the game-winning goal six times. He was a two-time All-WCHA selection.

Roy received his diploma from Michigan Tech in December 2019 after he completed his bachelor of science degree in sports and fitness management. He is the LA Kings NHLPA representative.

The 26-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut with the Kings during the 2018-19 season and has appeared in 121 NHL games, recording 32 points (7G-25A) and a plus-19 rating. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he leads all Kings in plus/minus and his 18:08 TOI/GP during that span ranks eighth among LA defensemen.

Roy made his professional debut with the Ontario Reign (AHL) during the 2016-17 season and over three seasons, appeared in 102 games, and registered 47 points (12-35=47) with the Reign.