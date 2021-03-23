West-Pac Boys Basketball All-Conference teams announced

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) – West Pac Boys Basketball All Conference

Player of the Year:  Foster Wonders, Iron Mountain, Senior

Defensive Player of the year:  Justin Nelson, West Iron County, Senior

Coach of the year:  Harvey “Bucky” Johnson, Iron Mountain

Dream Team

Zach Carlson, Westwood, Junior

Justin Nelson, West Iron County, Senior

Eli Luokkala, Negaunee, Senior

Bryce Pietrantonio, Iron Mountain, Senior

Reid Hill, Gwinn, Senior

 

1st Team:

Ricky Brown, Iron Mountain, Senior

Nathan Thomson, West Iron County, Senior

Will Luke, Negaunee, Senior

Zach Beckman, Westwood, Junior

James Harnick, Gwinn, Senior

Brevin Antilla, Calumet, Senior

 

2nd Team:

Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Junior

Carsen Chynoweth, Hancock, Senior

Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming, Junior

Dryden Nelson, Calumet, Junior

Mitch Ballinger, West Iron County, Senior

Marcus Boase, Westwood, Junior

Honorable Mention:

Gabe Smith, Hancock, Senior

Dante Basanese, Iron Mountain, Senior

Griffin Argall, Ishpeming, Sophomore

Dylan Primeau, Houghton, Junior

Maston Love, Gwinn, Senior

Mason Sager, Negaunee, Sophomore

Garett Sundberg, Westwood, Junior

Kip Kangas, Calumet, Junior

Nolan Anderson, West Iron County, Senior

