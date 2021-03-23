West-Pac Boys Basketball All-Conference teams announced
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) – West Pac Boys Basketball All Conference
Player of the Year: Foster Wonders, Iron Mountain, Senior
Defensive Player of the year: Justin Nelson, West Iron County, Senior
Coach of the year: Harvey “Bucky” Johnson, Iron Mountain
Dream Team
Zach Carlson, Westwood, Junior
Justin Nelson, West Iron County, Senior
Eli Luokkala, Negaunee, Senior
Bryce Pietrantonio, Iron Mountain, Senior
Reid Hill, Gwinn, Senior
1st Team:
Ricky Brown, Iron Mountain, Senior
Nathan Thomson, West Iron County, Senior
Will Luke, Negaunee, Senior
Zach Beckman, Westwood, Junior
James Harnick, Gwinn, Senior
Brevin Antilla, Calumet, Senior
2nd Team:
Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Junior
Carsen Chynoweth, Hancock, Senior
Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming, Junior
Dryden Nelson, Calumet, Junior
Mitch Ballinger, West Iron County, Senior
Marcus Boase, Westwood, Junior
Honorable Mention:
Gabe Smith, Hancock, Senior
Dante Basanese, Iron Mountain, Senior
Griffin Argall, Ishpeming, Sophomore
Dylan Primeau, Houghton, Junior
Maston Love, Gwinn, Senior
Mason Sager, Negaunee, Sophomore
Garett Sundberg, Westwood, Junior
Kip Kangas, Calumet, Junior
Nolan Anderson, West Iron County, Senior