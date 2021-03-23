Patriot Packs!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

The NICE school district has been making sure their students don’t go a weekend without nutritious foods. The program is called Patriot Packs and it’s for all students district-wide, k-12.  Kids can’t absorb school lessons while they’re hungry. And the weekends are no different.

The program has a great team of volunteers and donors who help school personnel. Patriot Packs are a great resource for our families who need a little bit of extra help to get through tough economic times. Also, the program is subtle so the students and parents can retain privacy.

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/patriotpacks/

https://nice.k12.mi.us/

 

More Stories

Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

42 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Assault on Conservation Officer in Lake County

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

National Agriculture Day!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Gossard Strike; A women’s liberation movement

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

42 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Assault on Conservation Officer in Lake County

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Patriot Packs!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba