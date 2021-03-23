Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

This is the last week to purchase paintings to support the Susan V Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale.

The fundraiser is will raise funds for Cancer Care of Marquette County, Care Clinic of Marquette County, and the Superior Health Foundation.

Susan created 90 different works of art in her life.

Many of Susan’s works feature scenes and landscapes from the Upper Peninsula.

You can visit Flower Works this Friday and Saturday to purchase artwork or head over to the link below to purchase artwork online.

Susan’s Mission – Fundraiser for Cancer

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

45 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Assault on Conservation Officer in Lake County

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Patriot Packs!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

National Agriculture Day!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Gossard Strike; A women’s liberation movement

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

45 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Assault on Conservation Officer in Lake County

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Patriot Packs!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba