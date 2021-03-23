Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

This is the last week to purchase paintings to support the Susan V Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale.

The fundraiser is will raise funds for Cancer Care of Marquette County, Care Clinic of Marquette County, and the Superior Health Foundation.

Susan created 90 different works of art in her life.

Many of Susan’s works feature scenes and landscapes from the Upper Peninsula.

You can visit Flower Works this Friday and Saturday to purchase artwork or head over to the link below to purchase artwork online.

Susan’s Mission – Fundraiser for Cancer