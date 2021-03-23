Gossard Strike; A women’s liberation movement

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

The women’s liberation movement was a political alignment of women and feminist that emerged in the late 1960s and continued into the 1980s. During the early 1940’s, the Gossard movement was a strike for equality and equal pay for women in the workplace.

Sandy Arsenault stated that by 1941, more and more females found themselves getting into the workforce. Due to the high volume of men killed from mining accidents; females found themselves raising their children on their own. As a result of the rise of females employment, this caused economic prosperity to the community by providing jobs for families.

 

 

More Stories

Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Patriot Packs!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

National Agriculture Day!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Remains of Missing Woman Found

21 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Assault on Conservation Officer in Lake County

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Patriot Packs!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Last Week To Purchase Artwork For Susan’s Mission

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba