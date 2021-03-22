Police Imposter; Impersonator or Misunderstanding

On March 18th, deputies responded to a call from a female who was pulled over on March 17th for a traffic violation. According to the female, she felt this man was not a trooper on duty but an imposter. We spoke with the Mackinac police department; Sheriff Edward Wilk on whether this gentlemen was a true impersonator or a misunderstanding.

Sheriff Wilk further discussed that if this female had intended to file a false police report, she would have been charged. According to Sheriff Wilk, after further investigation, it has been confirmed through MSP that the trooper making the traffic stop did identify himself, and was in a fully marked police car. According to Sheriff Wilk, this was a misunderstanding on the caller.