MSP Negaunee Post employee charged with CSC

A dispatch supervisor at the Michigan State Police Regional Communications Center in Negaunee is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The Marquette County Prosecutors Office charged Brian McEachern with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree as well as criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

The charges stem from a Dec. 20, 2020 complaint, an MSP release states.

McEachern was suspended from employment on Jan. 6. He remains on suspension pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

“In the event there are other victims looking to come forward with information, they are asked to contact D/Sgt. Chris Bracket at 906-774-2122,” the release states.

“The MSP has a long-standing tradition of demanding the highest possible standards of professional conduct from its enforcement and civilian members. Regardless of whether a criminal charge results in a conviction, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy.”