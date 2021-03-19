MSP Negaunee Post employee charged with CSC

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A dispatch supervisor at the Michigan State Police Regional Communications Center in Negaunee is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The Marquette County Prosecutors Office charged Brian McEachern with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree as well as criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

The charges stem from a Dec. 20, 2020 complaint, an MSP release states.

McEachern  was suspended from employment on Jan. 6. He remains on suspension pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

“In the event there are other victims looking to come forward with information, they are asked to contact D/Sgt. Chris Bracket at 906-774-2122,” the release states.

“The MSP has a long-standing tradition of demanding the highest possible standards of professional conduct from its enforcement and civilian members. Regardless of whether a criminal charge results in a conviction, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy.”

More Stories

Drug arrests for crack and heroin in Iron County

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Armed Standoff In Negaunee Ends With Arrest

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Whitmer Announces Conservation Officer Appreciation Day

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Guard Assaulted At Marquette Branch Prison

6 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Hit and run vehicle sought in Escanaba

7 days ago Lisa Bowers

U.P. law enforcement in support of Senator Ed McBroom in Security Transport Officer Legislation Bill

1 week ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

MSP Negaunee Post employee charged with CSC

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Lions thank Econo Foods

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UP’s Treasure Hunt!

9 hours ago Roy Buck

UP’s Treasure Hunt!

9 hours ago Roy Buck

Keweenaw Youth for Climate Action To Plant 15 Trees

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba