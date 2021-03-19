Marquette Lions thank Econo Foods

Fundraising can be difficult work, especially in a pandemic. The Marquette Lions Club took time Wednesday to thank Econo Foods for their help in raising money.

Last year’s can drive raised $15,000, she said.

All funds raised by the Marquette Lions Club benefit the community in some way. From interpretave signage at Lakeside Park in Marquette to assistance for Upper Peninsula families dealing with pediatric cancer, Rule said there is a task for every talent.

The can drive is ongoing and the club is also holding a membership drive.

For more information about joining the Marquette Lion’s Club, or to donate cans visit the Marquette Lions Club Facebook page, or head to their website https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/marquette/ or call Mary Rule at (906)250-1596.