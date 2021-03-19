Mackinac County Investigating a compliant of a Police Impersonator

9 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Thursday, March 18, 2021, deputies received a call about of a suspect impersonating a police offer on H-40 and Krause Roads in Garfield Township, Michigan.

According to officials, this individual was described as a causation, male in his late 20’s and early 30’s, approximately 5’10. It was reported that this male was driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe that was equipped with a brush guard, emergency lights, spotlights, without police markings during the time of the complaint call. More information regarding this case will be released early on in the following week.

