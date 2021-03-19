EGLE Funding for Electronics Recycling

4 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy emphasizes on the importance of electronic recycling and its harmful effect on the environment if not taken earnestly, as well as grants that support increase access to proper electronics recycling in the rural areas of the state

The state of Michigan offers the electronic take-back program, in which manufacturers and those who recycle materials can register but must meet certain requirements to be eligible within their state.

EGLE offers grants to assist and support collection facilities, help navigate on how to properly recycle electronics as well as provide collection and recycling infrastructure support to registered electronics recyclers.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Commercial Rehabilitation Act

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

UP’s Treasure Hunt!

21 hours ago Roy Buck

UP’s Treasure Hunt!

21 hours ago Roy Buck

Keweenaw Youth for Climate Action To Plant 15 Trees

22 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UP Health System – Marquette Addresses Phone Scam Reports

22 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ed McBroom weighs in on proposed state wolf hunt

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

EGLE Funding for Electronics Recycling

4 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Commercial Rehabilitation Act

3 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

MSP Negaunee Post employee charged with CSC

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Lions thank Econo Foods

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UP’s Treasure Hunt!

21 hours ago Roy Buck