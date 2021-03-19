EGLE Funding for Electronics Recycling

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy emphasizes on the importance of electronic recycling and its harmful effect on the environment if not taken earnestly, as well as grants that support increase access to proper electronics recycling in the rural areas of the state

The state of Michigan offers the electronic take-back program, in which manufacturers and those who recycle materials can register but must meet certain requirements to be eligible within their state.

EGLE offers grants to assist and support collection facilities, help navigate on how to properly recycle electronics as well as provide collection and recycling infrastructure support to registered electronics recyclers.