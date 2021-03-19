Commercial Rehabilitation Act

The City of Negaunee is creating opportunities for businesses in its downtown. The commercial rehabilitation District program aims to help re-develop its’ historic downtown area.

The commercial rehabilitation district program aims to help re-develop the city’s historic downtown. It offers tax break opportunities to invest in older buildings. This program is a state tax abatement program, which allows extra capture of that tax value to be abated for up to 10 years. According to officials, this program will attract newer buildings as well as create and sustain for jobs, along with the city services such as police and fire department.